Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,350, compared to a $2,100 one-bedroom median for Washington D.C. as a whole.

A look at local listings in Mount Pleasant via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington D.C. neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3300 16th St.

Listed at $1,450/month, this 405-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3300 16th St., is 27.1 percent less than the $1,990/month median rent for a studio in Mount Pleasant.

The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking; the unit also has a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a $500 administrative fee.

1613 Harvard St. NW

This studio apartment, situated at 1613 Harvard St. NW, is listed for $1,899/month.

The unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a gym. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3200 16th St. NW

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 3200 16th St. NW, which, at 690 square feet, is going for $1,949/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. You can also expect a walk-in closet and a balcony in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

