Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,929.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $3,900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Fourth St. SE

First, listed at $3,802/month, this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

1339 E St. SE

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1339 E St. SE. It's listed for $3,816/month for its 1,075 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. The apartment also offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

427 Third St. NE

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse at 427 Third St. NE that's going for $3,850/month.

The unit has air conditioning. The building offers assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1326 Florida Ave. NE

Located at 1326 Florida Ave. NE, here's a 1,024-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $3,889/month.

Expect to see a deck, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a residents lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1334 G St. NE

Finally, listed at $3,900/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse is located at 1334 G St. NE.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect to see high ceilings in the townhouse. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

