It can be challenging to find a bargain when looking for an apartment. So what does the budget price on a rental in Capitol Hill look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,900, compared to a $1,975 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

A look at local listings in Capitol Hill via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 K St. NE

Here's a studio apartment at 250 K St. NE, which, at 648 square feet, is going for $1,616/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

436 New Jersey Ave. SE

Then there's this 600-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 436 New Jersey Ave. SE, listed at $1,650/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $65 nonrefundable application fee.

(See the listing here.)

334 14th Place NE

Check out this 478-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 334 14th Place NE, listed at $1,750/month.

Look for hardwood flooring and quartz countertops in the unit. The listing is dog-friendly. Look out for a $99 move-in fee.

(Here's the listing.)

109 C St. SE

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 109 C St. SE, which, with 775 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.

In the unit, you're promised a ceiling fan, large windows and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $65 application fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

214 F St.

Over at 214 F St., there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,800/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find central heating and air conditioning and hardwood flooring.

(View the listing here.)

