Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington, D.C.?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington, D.C. if you don't want to spend more than $3,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1920 14th St. NW (U Street Corridor)

Here's a 794-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1920 14th St. NW that's going for $3,021/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts on-site laundry and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

2101 Champlain St. NW (Adams Morgan)

Next, check out this 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2101 Champlain St. NW. It's listed for $3,023/month.

The building features a gym and garage parking. The apartment also includes in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

900 Seventh St. SW (South West)

Located at 900 Seventh St. SW, here's a 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,025/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

22 M St., NE (Shaw)

Listed at $3,032/month, this 902-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 22 M St., NE.

The building has on-site laundry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

2144 California St. NW (Kalorama)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2144 California St. NW. It's listed for $3,045/month for its 620 square feet.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

