Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $3,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Here's a 922-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1001 Fourth St. SW that's going for $3,003/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1331 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $3,107/month, this 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1331 Fourth St. SE.

The unit has in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

608 Newton Place (Catholic University-Brookland)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 608 Newton Place. It's listed for $3,113/month.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

360 H St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $3,125/month, this 1,072-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 360 H St. NE.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

1263 First St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 1263 First St. SE. It's listed for $3,130/month for its 959 square feet.

The residence features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building offers a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

