We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1835 24th St. NE (Eckington )

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1835 24th St. NE. It's listed for $1,422/month for its 720 square feet.

The building has secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect central heating, carpeted floors and a balcony in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2803 Q St. SE (Anacostia)

Here's an 850-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 2803 Q St. SE that's going for $1,423/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Look out for a $99 move-in fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

3719 Fourth St., SE (Anacostia)

Located at 3719 Fourth St., SE, here's an 865-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,443/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. The building has assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

264 Carroll St. NW (Fort Totten-Upper Northeast)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 264 Carroll St. NW. It's listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

4201 Massachusetts Ave., NW (Eckington )

Here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment at 4201 Massachusetts Ave., NW that's going for $1,499/month.

The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

