Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington D.C. neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,929.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $3,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1339 E St. SE

Listed at $3,101/month, this 870-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1339 E St. SE.

Expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 I St., NE

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 201 I St., NE. It's listed for $3,160/month for its 1,100 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher, a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Canine companions are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

200 K St. NE

Next, check out this 949-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 200 K St. NE. It's listed for $3,197/month.

The building features garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.