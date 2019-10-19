Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eckington?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Brentwood is currently hovering around $1,450.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $3,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

200 Rhode Island Ave. NE

Listed at $2,985/month, this 975-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 200 Rhode Island Ave. NE.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, look for on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2263 13th St. NE

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 2263 13th St. NE. It's listed for $2,995/month for its 1,056 square feet.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $99 move-in fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1826 Lincoln Road NE

Here's a 980-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 1826 Lincoln Road NE that's going for $3,000/month.

In the unit, you can expect granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.