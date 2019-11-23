Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3719 Fourth St., SE (Anacostia)

Listed at $1,221/month, this 624-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3719 Fourth St., SE.

The unit has in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1360 Peabody St. NW (Brightwood)

Here's a 425-square-foot studio apartment at 1360 Peabody St. NW that's going for $1,250/month.

You can expect granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

928 19th St. NE (Stadium-Armory)

Also listed at $1,250/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that is located at 928 19th St. NE.

The building has assigned parking and outdoor space. The residence also has in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

4919 A St. SE (Anacostia)

Located at 4919 A St. SE, here's a 680-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,275/month.

The unit offers stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

4850 MacArthur Blvd., NW (The Palisades)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 4850 MacArthur Blvd., NW. It's listed for $1,295/month for its 400 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

