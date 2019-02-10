Downtown is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

915 E St. NW

Listed at $1,899/month, this 591-square-foot studio apartment, located at 915 E St. NW, is 5 percent less than the $2,000/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

The building offers additional storage space and a gym. Also, expect hardwood flooring and granite countertops in the furnished apartment. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

715 Sixth St. NW

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 715 Sixth St. NW, is listed for $2,100/month for its 673 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet and a fireplace; building amenities include a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, which, at 705 square feet, is going for $2,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, an elevator and secured entry. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

