Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Washington if you've got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3941 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (Anacostia)

First, listed at $1,320/month, this 626-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3941 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. This property is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2942 Second St., SE (Anacostia)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2942 Second St., SE. It's listed for $1,324/month for its 653 square feet.

The building boasts assigned parking, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment comes with a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

718 Brandywine St. SE (Anacostia)

And check out this 672-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 718 Brandywine St. SE. It's listed for $1,350/month.

You can expect to find carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

2016 37th St. SE (Anacostia)

Also listed at $1,350/month, this 575-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2016 37th St. SE.

In the building, expect outdoor space. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

704 31st St. SE (Anacostia)

Last but not least, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 704 31st St. SE. It's listed for $1,350/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

