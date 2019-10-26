Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $2,407/month, this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and garage parking.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

460 L St. NW (Mount Vernon Square)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 460 L St. NW. It's listed for $2,410/month for its 783 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, an elevator and on-site laundry. The apartment also has hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1600 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (Stadium-Armory)

Here's an 853-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. SE that's going for $2,410/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1263 First St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Next, check out this 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1263 First St. SE. It's listed for $2,414/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

1920 14th St. NW (U Street Corridor)

Located at 1920 14th St. NW, here's a 655-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,434/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building offers a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

