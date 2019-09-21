Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

3539 A St. SE (Anacostia)

Listed at $1,223/month, this 608-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3539 A St. SE.

In the unit, you can expect central heating, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3743 Jay St. NE (Deanwood)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3743 Jay St. NE. It's listed for $1,230/month for its 903 square feet.

The building features secured entry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a gym. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4213 Brooks St. (Deanwood)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4213 Brooks St. It's listed for $1,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with hardwood flooring and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4850 MacArthur Blvd., NW (The Palisades)

Located at 4850 MacArthur Blvd., NW, here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,295/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1862 Kendall St. NE (Eckington )

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1862 Kendall St. NE. It's listed for $1,300/month.

In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.