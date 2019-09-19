Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1325 15th St. NW (Logan Circle)

First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1325 15th St. NW. It's listed for $2,407/month for its 560 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. Also, expect to find a dishwasher in the furnished residence. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and has excellent transit.

1920 14th St. NW (U Street Corridor)

Next, check out this 657-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1920 14th St. NW. It's listed for $2,410/month.

The building offers secured entry and a gym. You can also expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

1425 P St. NW (Logan Circle)

Located at 1425 P St. NW, here's a 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $2,410/month.

The unit offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building boasts a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

425 Eighth St. NW (Downtown)

Listed at $2,410/month, this 807-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 425 Eighth St. NW.

The unit has a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

601 L St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Lastly, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 601 L St. SE. It's listed for $2,416/month for its 784 square feet.

In the residence, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

