Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute-as-can-be kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Washington, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Borris, domestic shorthair

a6122ee8-fcf8-47b9-ac5d-7e89ec57292e

Bogotta, domestic shorthair

e2ae6332-6a38-49ef-bffc-94196eb1b5ae

Misha, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

9dee1ec8-cd72-474c-b8bc-6c4b9c8d1be2

Maple, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

4a70e095-ece6-4ae2-912f-922a69b8e6c1

Melba, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

5b95ab69-180e-41ec-b147-bc19a01d910b

Posey, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

8e916f2a-48ed-4c29-bfad-3c860a7d35cd

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.