Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute-as-can-be kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Washington, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Borris, domestic shorthair

Bogotta, domestic shorthair

Misha, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Maple, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Melba, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Posey, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.