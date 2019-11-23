Want to know where to go when it comes to massage spots in Washington? Here are the top-rated massage offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass (a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings).

Illa Spa

2035 P St. NW, Dupont Circle

Open since 2016, Illa Spa is Washington's favorite massage spot by the numbers, with 4.4 stars out of 128 reviews on ClassPass, three stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp and 213 fans on Facebook. It's the top massage spot in the entire Washington metro area, according to ClassPass' rankings.

'They offer a variety of relaxing services,' according to the business' ClassPass profile. 'From massages that tackle the tightest of your knots to facials that slog off the years' old dead skin cells, Illa Spa is the place to feel your best.'

DD Balance

3634 Georgia Ave. NW, Park View

Also among Washington's favorites is DD Balance , with 3.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp and 35 fans on Facebook — those Facebook fans are shared across the business' multiple locations.

'DD Balance started in 2013 as an independent medical massage practice for post-therapy patients,' DD Balance explains on its Yelp page. 'In 2014, water therapies such as swimming lessons, hydrospin, aqua pole, watsu and water aerobics were incorporated.'

Skin Beauty Bar

749 Eighth St. SE, Floor 2, Capitol Hill

And finally, with 4.8 stars out of 13 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp and 2,421 fans on Facebook, Skin Beauty Bar has garnered plenty of local fans.

'They are a boutique beauty bar located on Barracks Row that has serviced the community since 2004,' states the business' profile on ClassPass. 'They offer an array of services from eyelash extensions, massage, facials, airbrush tanning, nail services and teeth whitening.'

