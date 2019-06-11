Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2900 Connecticut Ave. (Woodley Park)

Listed at $2,020/month, this 577-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2900 Connecticut Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

770 Maine Ave., SW (South West)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 770 Maine Ave., SW. It's listed for $2,024/month for its 395 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the studio. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1212 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Here's a 496-square-foot studio apartment at 1212 Fourth St. SE that's going for $2,029/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

465 M St. SW (South West)

Next, check out this 462-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 465 M St. SW. It's listed for $2,034/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

4600 Wisconsin Ave. NW (Friendship Heights)

Here's a 572-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4600 Wisconsin Ave. NW that's going for $2,050/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. The residence also offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

