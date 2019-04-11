A new gym has debuted in the neighborhood. Called MADabolic, the fresh addition is located at 701 Second St. NE in the H Street Corridor.

The gym offers fitness classes that focus on strength and conditioning. According to its website: 'Our distinctive interval system, Protocol M.A.D., is crafted entirely around work-to-rest ratios.'

The spot features three different styles of workouts. 'Momentum' is an energetic workout that gradually builds its level of intensity. 'Anaerobic' focuses on power and speed, and 'Durability' helps build stability and stamina.

Madabolic has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Josh C. wrote, “They have great programming and great coaching. It's great for any fitness level, and you definitely get a great workout. ”

And Sara P. added, 'Great no-nonsense program. Coaches are eager to assist with form or answer any questions. The owner is top-notch, always looking for ways to make the experience and offering better.'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. It's open from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. - noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.