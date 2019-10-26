Looking for some New American fare? A new restaurant has you covered. The new arrival to the H Street Corridor, called Beetle House, is located at 816 H St. NE.

Beetle House is a Halloween-themed restaurant 'inspired by horror culture, magic and the artistic, literary and cinematic works of Tim Burton, Alfred Hitchcock and Bram Stoker,' among others, according to the spot's website.

Menu options include Sweeney Beef filet mignon, Edward Burger Hands and Ichabod Clams, as well as craft cocktails with on-theme names. Try the Bio-Exorcism with gin, cucumber, simple syrup and lime.

With a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Juliet S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, 'Between the three-course meal and drinks, everything was so good. I had the root beer wings, Sweeney Beef and the panna cotta. Wings were surprisingly good with pop rocks on them. The steak was cooked perfectly.'

And Janelle C. wrote, 'The meal is $50 and includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. I got the shrimp and grits to start — absolutely delicious. The entree wasn't very exciting. I went with the clam pasta. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't great. For dessert, I ordered the panna cotta – I appreciated the Coco Puffs.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Beetle House is open from 6 p.m.–midnight on Wednesday, 6 p.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

