Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? You'll find a new Mexicue location at 1720 14th St. NW in Logan Circle.

Mexicue features a variety of tacos, including pulled pork, brisket, avocado, lobster and crispy fish. It also serves tostados, bowls, nachos and cornbread.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Mexicue seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Lucy S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 21, wrote, 'Delicious. I had the Nashville hot chicken taco, the smoked chicken taco and a small cup of the brisket chili. The two tacos were phenomenal.'

Yelper Emmeline H. added, “We started out with a variety of spicy tequila drinks and the dip foursome (bean, queso, salsa, guac), all of which were flavorful and great.”

Head on over to check it out: Mexicue is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday- Thursday and 11-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

