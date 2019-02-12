A new Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3704 14th St. NW in Petworth, the newcomer is called Anafre.

Anafre offers lamb chops with red mole sauce, chicken with fried eggs, beans and red sauce and red snapper with shrimp sauce, among other entrees.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Anafre has already made a good impression.

Oz V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 22, wrote, 'Had the Acapulco seafood nachos, crab meat and shrimp on blue corn tortilla chips covered in cheese, and they were pretty tasty. The fried oyster taco was simply amazing, with cabbage, Morita sauce, pico and guac.'

Yelper K A. added, “Seafood is the star, and it was so good. We got the guacamole with lobster/crabmeat to start — it was delicious.”

Head on over to check it out: Anafre is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.