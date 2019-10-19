Looking to try the top bakeries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Baked & Wired

First on the list is Baked & Wired. Located at 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW in Georgetown, it is the most popular bakery in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 4,305 reviews on Yelp.

2. Un je ne sais Quoi

Next up is Dupont Circle's Un je ne sais Quoi, situated at 1361 Connecticut Ave. NW. With 4.5 stars out of 620 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Uncle Chip's

Uncle Chip's, located at 1514 N. Capitol St. NW in Truxton Circle, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews.

4. Dog Tag Bakery

Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 274 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3206 Grace St. NW to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Washington area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and marketing automation for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops surged to 50 per business on Saturdays, compared to 35 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

