Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Washington? From a restaurant featuring international dishes to a cocktail bar and hookah lounge, read on for a list of the newest businesses to make their debut recently.

Immigrant Food

First up, a new addition to downtown, Immigrant Food, is located at 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

The fast-casual restaurant features dishes from Beijing to Beirut, all inspired by immigrants from the various regions. It is off to a positive start, with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp.

Target

Wander over to 1515 New York Ave. NE in Ivy City and you'll find a new location for Target.

The new location, which opened Nov. 6, has already garnered five stars out of four reviews on Yelp. Everything from clothing to accessories to fresh produce, health and beauty products and electronics can all be found in the store

Mirror Lounge

Finally, new to 1920 Ninth St. NW in the U Street Corridor is Mirror Lounge, a hookah bar and cocktail bar.

The club's menu features tapas, such as zucchini fries with parmesan aioli, blackened chicken sliders and shrimp skewers.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.