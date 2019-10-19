Looking for a new cafe and cocktail bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Residents, the newcomer is located at 1306 18th St. NW in Dupont Circle.

The dinner menu offers charred octopus with eggplant croquettes, flatiron steak with cremini mushrooms, and house-made linguini with tomatoes and parmesan cheese. Breakfast and lunch are also served, as well as craft cocktails, including the bar's signature espresso martini.

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot has been warmly received by patrons.

Emily P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the cafe and cocktail bar on Oct. 12, wrote, 'I had a matcha latte, Nutella mocha and avocado smash. All delicious and reasonably priced.'

Yelper Mark N. added, “I tried this absolutely killer espresso martini. A total flavor bomb without hiding the alcohol or introducing excessive amounts of sugar.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. It is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Wednesday; 8 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Thursday; and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

