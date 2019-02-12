Wondering where Washington's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Washington businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into the end of the year.

Mexicue

Open since October, this cocktail bar and Mexican restaurant, an outpost of the original food truck chain, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Mexican' on Yelp.

Citywide, Mexican spots saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Mexicue saw a formidable 328.6% increase, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today.

What does this business focus on? 'Tacos and tequila, Mexican barbecue and margaritas,' its Yelp page says. 'We smoke, grill, braise, char, pickle, juice, mash, grind and create in a way that stays true to the Mexican tradition. All with a twist of the American South.'

This franchise is not the only trending outlier in the Mexican category: Taco City DC has seen a 7.3% increase in reviews, and Mission in Navy Yard has seen a 5.5% bump.

Located at 1720 14th St. NW in Logan Circle, Mexicue offers pulled pork, shrimp and Nashville hot chicken tacos, among others, as well as tostados, bowls and quesarritos.

Mexicue is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday – Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Roy Boys

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Roy Boys in Navy Yard, the traditional American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp saw a median 1.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, Roy Boys bagged a 31% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a strong four-star rating.

Open at 1025 First St. SE since August, Roy Boys features fried chicken and fresh oysters. It offers fried chicken sandwiches, homemade ice cream, tacos and craft cocktails.

Roy Boys is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Casta's Cuban Rum Bar

Casta's Cuban Rum Bar in downtown is also making waves. Open since August at 1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW, the bar and restaurant has seen a 24.5% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.2% for all businesses tagged 'Bars' on Yelp.

Want more about the business's specialties in the words of the people behind it? 'Led by chef Alberto Vega, Casta’s offers a robust menu of Cuban favorites — a cuisine known for fresh seafood from the Caribbean, flavorful spices and a heavy Spanish influence,' according to its Yelp page.

The bar and restaurant offers classic Cuban sandwiches, green plantain soup, Cuban chicken soup and croquetas. It serves rum-based craft cocktails and also has a cigar menu. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid four-star rating among Yelpers.

Casta's Cuban Rum Bar is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

eat brgz

Capitol Hill's eat brgz is the city's buzziest New American spot by the numbers.

The New American spot, which offers burgers and more and opened at 250 Seventh St. SE in May increased its new review count by 22.5% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.3% for the Yelp category 'American (New).'

Want more about the business's specialties in the words of the people behind it?

'We’ve reimagined an American classic by mixing fresh, high quality ingredients and bold spices directly into the patty to create the first truly custom made-to-order burger,' its Yelp page says.

It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Busboys and Poets in Anacostia has seen a 10.3% increase in reviews, and Lucky Buns has seen a 6.4% bump.

In addition to burgers with ingredients that customers can mix in, such as chorizo or Applewood smoked bacon, the restaurant also offers fresh-cut fries, milkshakes and a kids menu.

The spot is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.