Looking to get to know the newest businesses to open in Washington? From a ramen shop to a Halloween-themed restaurant, read on for the newest businesses to land in the District.

Hatoba

300 Tingey St. SE, Suite 170

Hatoba in Navy Yard is a spot to score ramen and more.

Spicy red miso, garlic shoyu and tomato curry are among the ramen options. The restaurant also serves sake, a variety of craft beers and cocktails, and wine.

The business currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Nicole O., who reviewed the restaurant on Oct. 18, wrote, 'The menu itself is short but sweet. All ramen bowls come with sprouts, nori, ground pork and sliced pork. There are five different types of broth bases to choose from (one of those is vegetarian), and then you have the option to add all the toppings your heart desires.'

Yvette C. noted, 'The food was really good. We ordered the garlic shoyu and the spicy red miso. Both were delicious, but the first was my favorite.'

Hatoba is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Eat Brgz

250 Seventh St. SE

Eat Brgz is a New American spot at Eastern Market in Capitol HIll.

This new business features build-your-own burgers, with locally sourced dry-aged beef and a potato bun or house-made cauliflower bun. Customers choose other ingredients, such as chorizo, olives or mushrooms, which are added to the burger before it is grilled.

Yelp users are generally positive about Eat Brgz, which currently holds four stars out of 89 reviews on the site.

Yelper Megan S., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 12, wrote, 'The Greek burger is out-of-control good.'

Yelper Nicole G. added, 'I've still only tried the beef blends, but I definitely want to try the chicken. I love the idea of having custom ingredients you can choose mixed right into the patty and cooked fresh on the spot.'

Beetle House

816 H St. NE

Beetle House in the H Street Corridor is a Halloween and horror-flick themed restaurant.

This new business serves dishes like Sweeney Beef filet mignon, Edward Burger Hands and Ichabod Clams, as well as craft cocktails with theme names.

The eatery currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response.

Yelper Janelle C., who reviewed the business on Oct. 16, wrote, 'Beetle House was overall a cool experience I would recommend to anyone who is a fan of Tim Burton and/or Halloween. The meal is $50 and includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. I got the shrimp and grits to start — absolutely delicious.'

Yelper Juliet S. added, 'The entrance was camouflaged as the brick door from 'Beetle Juice,' so you'd have to know where to go to get in the restaurant part. Between the three-course meal and drinks, everything was so good. I had the root beer wings, Sweeney Beef and the panna cotta. Wings were surprisingly good with Pop Rocks on them.'

Beetle House is open from 6 p.m.–midnight on Wednesday; 6 p.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday; 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

