Looking to uncover all that Cleveland Park has to offer? Get to know this Washington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to an Indian restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cleveland Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. 2 Amys Neapolitan Pizzeria

Topping the list is 2 Amys Neapolitan Pizzeria, located at 3715 Macomb St. NW. It's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,591 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to traditional Neapolitan pizzas — margherita and marinara — the spot offers a variety of other pizzas, including stuffed pizza. The dinner menu offers daily specials and includes small plates, such as fava bean crostini with shaved pecorino cheese and batter-fried string beans with mayonnaise.

2. Byblos Deli

Next up is Byblos Deli, situated at 3414 Connecticut Ave. NW With 4.5 stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The deli specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, with such offerings as gyros, souvlaki, falafel, hummus, pita sandwiches and stuffed grape leaves. Baklava is the featured dessert.

3. Medium Rare

Steakhouse and New American spot Medium Rare is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Ave. NW, four stars out of 891 reviews.

The prix fixe dinner menu includes a culotte steak and hand-cut fries with the restaurant's special sauce, a mixed green salad and rustic bread. Dessert options include apple pie, six-layer carrot cake and the house specialty, a hot fudge sundae.

4. Indique

Indique, and Indian restaurant and bar, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 568 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3512-14 Connecticut Ave. NW to see for yourself.

The fine dining restaurant, which has a two-fork 'quality of the experience' rating in the 2019 Michelin Guide, features masala grilled cod, coconut-crusted salmon, braised lamb shank with cardamon, cinnamon, cloves, tomatoes and onions. Tandoor and vegetarian dishes are also served.

5. Vace

Finally, check out Vace, which has earned four stars out of 487 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and Italian spot at 3315 Connecticut Ave. NW.

Pizzas, whole or by the slice, are on offer, as well as homemade baked specialities such as spinach focaccia and empanadas. Hot and cold subs, focaccia sandwiches and desserts such as cannoli and baklava are also available.

