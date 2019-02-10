Spending time in Woodley Park? Get to know this Washington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a crawfish and seafood spot to a South African-Portuguese chicken restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Woodley Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Topping the list is Cajun/Creole spot Hot N Juicy Crawfish. Located at 2651 Connecticut Ave. NW, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,709 reviews on Yelp.

Menu options include fried shrimp, soft shell crab, steamed crab and crawfish. Po' boy sandwiches and desserts are also served. Seafood is also sold by the pound.

2. Duke's Counter

Next up is Duke's Counter, situated at 3000 Connecticut Ave. NW, Suite J With 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The pub offers English breakfast, including bacon rashers, banger sausage and black and white pudding, as well as burgers, spiced pork and brisket sandwiches.

3. Afghan Grill

Afghan Grill is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 279 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2309 Calvert St. NW to see for yourself.

The halal restaurant, which also offers vegan and vegetarian dishes, features menu items such as sautéed potatoes simmered in spices and served with rice and chicken breast chunks simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onion and coriander seeds.

4. Macintyre's Pub

Check out Macintyre's Pub, which has earned four stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 2621 Connecticut Ave. NW.

A smoked Gouda burger, a steak and cheese sandwich and a Maryland crab cake sandwich are among the featured items. Salads and small plates, including chili and nachos, are also served.

5. Nando's Peri-Peri

And then there's Nando's Peri-Peri, a local favorite with four stars out of 139 reviews. Stop by 2631 Connecticut Ave. to hit up the restaurant next time you're in the neighborhood.

The South African-Portuguese-inspired chicken is the signature menu item. You can choose grilled chicken — whole or pieces — spice level, sauces and dressings. Wings, chicken bowls, pita sandwiches and wraps are also served.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.