Want to hit up the newest businesses to open in Washington? From an Indian restaurant to a nail salon, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to make their debut near you.

Butter Chicken Company

New to 818 18th St. NW in downtown is Butter Chicken Company, an Indian restaurant.

Butter chicken is the casual spot's signature dish. The chicken is served with choice of sides, including saag paneer and vegetable biryani. Chicken tikka masala and chickpeas with a blend of spices are among the other menu options.

Hot Pho You





Hot Pho You, a Vietnamese cafe, recently opened at 3279 M St. NW in Georgetown.

Pho is the cafe's signature dish. You may choose to build your own pho entree, either as soup or dry mix with broth on the side. Options include brisket, tofu, meatball and chicken. Bubble teas and steamed buns are also served.

Astro Beer Hall

Astro Beer Hall is a new bar and traditional American spot that's located at 1306 G St. NW in downtown.

On the menu, you'll find the signature offering, fried chicken and sides that include tater tots, coleslaw and biscuits. Other options are a grilled cheese and bacon sandwich, burgers and a chicken hummus avocado wrap.

All Season Nails & Spa

New to 4900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Suite 110, is All Season Nails & Spa.

The salon's services include manicures, pedicures, massage, waxing, eyebrow tinting and facials.

