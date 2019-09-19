Looking for a sublime traditional American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Founding Farmers

Topping the list is Founding Farmers. Located at 1924 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in Foggy Bottom, it is the most popular traditional American restaurant in Washington, boasting four stars out of 13,121 reviews on Yelp.

2. Farmbird

Next up is Capitol Hill's Farmbird, situated at 625A H St. NE. With five stars out of 521 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Old Ebbitt Grill

Downtown's Old Ebbitt Grill, located at 675 15th St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant and bar four stars out of 8,068 reviews.

4. Bub and Pop's

Bub and Pop's in Dupont Circle is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 797 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1815 M St. NW to see for yourself.

5. Busboys and Poets

And then there's Busboys and Poets, a U Street Corridor favorite with four stars out of 2,219 reviews. Stop by 2021 14th St. NW to hit up the restaurant next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

