Looking for an adventure in one of the world’s great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America’s largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world’s largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city’s 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Mexico City to get you started. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Mexico City flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between Washington and Mexico City are if you leave on Feb. 1 and return from Mexico on Feb. 3. Aeromexico currently has tickets for $248, roundtrip.

Aeromexico also has tickets at that price point in December. If you fly out of Washington on Dec. 3 and return from Mexico City on Dec. 9, Aeromexico can get you there and back for $248 roundtrip.

Top Mexico City hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. This hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255/night.

The centrally located hotel features a 15th-floor gym, pool and spa — all with panoramic views of the city.

The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juárez)

If you're looking for a less expensive place to stay, take a look at The Four Seasons Mexico City, which has rooms for $179/night.

Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel offers close proximity to the Monumento a los Niños Héroes and Monumento a los Héroes de la Independencia.

Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102 Colonia Condesa)

A third option is the 4.6-star Condesa DF, which has rooms for $265/night. This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.

Top picks for dining and drinking

Mexico City is home to ample top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Panadería Rosetta (Colima 179)

If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to Panadería Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.

'It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating,' wrote reviewer Leila. 'Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries.'

El Moro (Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, 42)

Also worth considering is El Moro.

'This 1930s-era churrería is a stand-out and must-visit,' wrote Harold. 'The lines can be long, but they move quickly.'

Casa de los Azulejos (Av Francisco I. Madero, 4)

Finally, there's Casa de los Azulejos.

'As soon as you walk by, you will recognize this place by the nice [blue] and white tiles from Puebla on the facade, it's simply unique,' wrote Gianfi. 'It's set on one of the main touristic street[s] in Mexico City, Madero.'

Featured local attractions

To round out your trip, Mexico City offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juárez)

First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.

Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes is a major cultural center, where guests can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. From outside, marvel at the building's white-marble beauty and symbolic sculptures that include an eagle eating a snake. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.

'The place in itself is a beauty,' wrote visitor Analu. 'The lobby feels like you’ve stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit.'

Callejón Regina (Calle Regina Centro Histórico)

Then, there's Callejón Regina.

'Undoubtedly, it is one of my favorite areas of the historic center,' wrote visitor Rebeca. 'One of the spots that you should not miss on your walk on this street is Jerónimas, a restaurant with a university atmosphere that offers good food at a very affordable price, as well as a variety of national and international beers.'

Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera (Calle Salvador Díaz Mirón S/N)

Finally, consider checking out Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera, an elaborately designed steel kiosk.

'The kiosk of Santa María la Ribera is a benchmark of ancient Mexico,' wrote visitor Maru. 'Few people know, but this was a 100% Mexican architectural project that was assembled in the United States. ... [In] 1910, Porfirio Díaz ordered to [relocate] it to [this] neighborhood, where you can now enjoy its majesty.'

