Want to know where to go when it comes to barre in Washington?

Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro, there's no shortage of first-class barre options to sample in and around Washington.

To find the top barre studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Biker Barre

738 Seventh St. SE, Capitol Hill

Biker Barre is Washington's favorite barre studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 14,996 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp and 3,161 fans on Facebook. It's the top barre studio in the entire Washington metro area, according to ClassPass' rankings.

'Barre classes at Biker Barre are inspired by Pilates, dance and yoga, with an emphasis on movements that will tone and strengthen your entire body in no time, while making sure you never get bored,' Biker Barre writes on its Yelp page.

b.fit

1339 14th St. NW, Suite 3, Logan Circle

Also among Washington's favorites is b.fit, with 4.8 stars out of 10,891 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp and 962 fans on Facebook.

'b.fit barre blends strength training, Pilates and ballet-barre work in a high-energy, core-strengthening workout that isolates muscle groups, using precise, targeted reps,' explains the business' ClassPass profile.

Dance Loft on 14

4618 14th St. NW, Floor 2, Petworth

With 4.7 stars out of 51 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of four reviews on Yelp and 2,335 fans on Facebook, Dance Loft on 14 has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Dance Loft on 14 offers dance classes, space rentals for rehearsals and performances and a performance series in their theater. Their stable of professional artists offer classes in disciplines from ballet to acro yoga and taekwondo,' per the business' ClassPass profile.

