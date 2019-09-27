Looking to get some laughs?
When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from the satirical Capitol Steps show to a comedy showcase.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Capitol Steps
From the event description:
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Price: $26
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Funny Bonez
From the event description:
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
Where: Atlas Brew Works, 2052 W. Virginia Ave. NE, #102
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Glover Park Comedy Showcase
From the event description:
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m.
Where: Arcuri, 2400 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.