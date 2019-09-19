Looking to get some fresh air?

From an architecture tour to a pirate ship adventure, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown.

Dupont Circle and Embassy Row Architecture Tour

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.

Where: DC Design Tours, Dupont Circle Fountain, 1 Dupont Circle NW

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fall Fest river cruise

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Washington Marina-National Ferry Corp., 1300 Maine Ave., SW

Price: $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Score 42% off hop-on, hop-off bus tour

Where: 478 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Southwest Employment Area

Price: $24 (42% off regular price); other deals available

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Nab 46% off pirate ship cruise

Where: 3100 K St. NW, Northwest Washington

Price: $17 (46% off regular price, valid Thursday-Sunday)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

