Looking to mix things up this week? From an album release party to a cheese-of-the-month event, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Paperboy Prince of the Suburbs Album Release Party

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8-11 p.m.

Where: DC9 Nightclub, 1940 Ninth St. NW

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Magic and Mystery of Magnetic Resonance

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Where: Greenewalt Auditorium, 5251 Broad Branch Road NW

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

College Admissions: A Road Map for 9th and 10th Grade Students

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Templeton Academy, Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cheese of the Month: Colors of Fall

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Via Umbria, 1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Admission: $27.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Victor Internet

From the event description:

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Songbyrd, 2477 18th St. NW

Admission: $13, advance; $15, day of show

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets





This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.