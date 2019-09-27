Here's the most recent top news you may have missed in Washington.

DC-area woman starts healthy food subscription service for people with autoimmune diseases

Read the full story on washingtonian.

Maryland governor releases millions of dollars for D.C. metro system

Read the full story on Baltimore Sun.

Shut Down DC hits Northwest on Friday morning

Read the full story on washingtonian.

Flight diverted after passenger stuck in bathroom

Read the full story on KTVU Fox 2.

This story was created automatically using data about news stories on social media from CrowdTangle, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.