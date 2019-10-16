Want to know where to go when it comes to dance in Washington?

Luckily, there's no shortage of popular dance options to consider in and around Washington.

Jordin's Paradise

1215 Connecticut Ave. NW, Dupont Circle

Open since 2010, Jordin's Paradise is Washington's favorite dance studio by the numbers, with 4.6 stars out of 2,345 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp and 3,115 fans on Facebook.

'The only dance and fitness studio in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area that offers a substantial variety of workout and dance combinations that will entertain and help you lose weight in no time,' per the business's profile on ClassPass. 'They offer kickboxing for stress release, ballet for flexibility, Salsa for body balance and coordination, and laughing yoga because laughter is the best medicine.'

Salsa with Silvia

3232 Georgia Ave. NW, Suite 104, Park View

With 4.8 stars out of 153 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp and 2,047 fans on Facebook, Salsa with Silvia has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Salsa with Silvia offers group Salsa, Bachata and Cumbia dance classes,' explains the business's profile on ClassPass. 'They also offer dance fitness classes, Salsa social dances and other events.'

'Group and private dance lessons (large variety of styles),' its Yelp page states. 'Kids' after-school, weekend dance classes, dance and learning camps, baby dance classes, corporate and team-building workshops.'

Joy of Motion Dance Center

1333 H St. NE, H Street Corridor

With 4.9 stars out of 1,998 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp and 10,926 fans on Facebook, Joy of Motion Dance Center holds its own among the competition. It's the top dance studio in the entire metro area, according to ClassPass' rankings. It's been open since 1976.

'At Joy of Motion, dance is for everyone. Whether you love to dance, are a lover of the art form presented on stage, or support an emerging dancer, they have a place for you,' explains the business's ClassPass profile. 'They are committed to building strong, healthy communities of people who share a universal love of dance.'

Its Yelp page states, 'Technique, training and performance classes for youth and adults of all ages in a wide variety of levels and styles including, but not limited to: modern, ballet, jazz, tap, West African, social dance, hip-hop, flamenco, Zumba and Zoca, fitness/conditioning, and more.'

The Dance Institute of Washington

3400 14th St. NW, Mount Pleasant

With 4.9 stars out of 63 reviews on ClassPass, three stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp and 7,361 fans on Facebook, The Dance Institute of Washington is another popular local pick.

'Fabian Barnes founded the Dance Institute of Washington in 1987 during his summer break from the Dance Theatre of Harlem,' the dance studio says on its Yelp page. 'Fabian passed away in 2016, but The Dance Institute of Washington is determined to carry on his legacy.'

Its Yelp page continues, 'DIW operates a studio school, outreach and youth ensemble granting youth from diverse backgrounds the chance to experience the performing arts and develop important skills. DIW also offers an array of adult dance classes, workshops, master classes, performances, community events and more.'

