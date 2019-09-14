WASHINGTON — The number of crime reports in Washington saw an overall bump last month, for the third month in a row, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources.

Incidents rose by 1.3%, from 3,001 in July to 3,040 in August. However, looking at the broader trend, Washington crime has decreased from August of last year. Crime levels tend to follow seasonal patterns, making it useful to look at the year-over-year comparison as well.

Auto burglary and rape or sexual assault reports increased the most from the previous month. Auto burglary rose from 904 reported incidents in July to 970 in August, but has dropped by 226 incidents since August of last year. Rape or sexual assault incidents went from 10 to 29 for the month, or about a 190% increase. Rape or sexual assault reports are also slightly up from a year ago.

Among other categories, there was also an increase last month in arson, from zero incidents per month to one, and in burglary, from 97 to 106. Arson reports have increased slightly since the same month last year, while burglary incidents have declined.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn last month, auto theft reports went from 213 to 188. Theft incidents fell from 1,404 to 1,386, and assault incidents went down from 141 to 134. Auto theft incidents have seen an overall downward trend since the same time last year, while theft reports have gone up.

Considering the concentration of crime across the city, the largest increase last month occurred in Capitol Hill, Shaw and Foggy Bottom. Glover Park, Friendship Heights and Ledroit Park also saw considerable percentage increases in crime offenses for the month, although they continue to have lower overall crime levels. Over the past year, crime has gone up the most in Adams Morgan, and declined the most in Petworth.

Thursdays, Saturdays and Fridays had the most reported crimes last month. The largest increase from the previous month occurred on Thursdays, Saturdays and Fridays, while incidents on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays went down. Comparing times of day, evening, early afternoon and late night continue to see the most crime incidents on average each day.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to CrimeoMeter to get free local crime alerts in your area.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology. Got thoughts about what we're doing? Go here to share your feedback.