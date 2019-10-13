Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from standup shows to deals on comedy events.

Marina Franklin From 'The Chappelle Show,' Trainwreck' and 'Conan'

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Drafthouse Comedy Theater, 1100 13th St. NW

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Sunday Sampler'

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Club Heaven & Hell, 2327 18th St. NW

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friday Night Laughs – 49% Off Standup

From the Friday Night Laughs deal description:

Where: 2323 18th St. NW, Washington Heights Historic District

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

The DC Comedy Loft – Up to 45% Off Standup Comedy

From The DC Comedy Loft deal description:

Where: 1523 22nd St. NW, Northwest Washington

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

No Pulp Comedy Show – Up to 63% Off

From the No Pulp Comedy Show deal description:

Where: 2427 18th St. NE, Northeast Washington

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

