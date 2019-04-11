A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3279 M St. NW in Georgetown, the new addition is called Hot Pho You.

Hot Pho You specializes in pho, either as soup or dry mix with broth on the side, including a build-your-own-pho entree. Beef brisket, meatball, chicken and tofu are among the pho soup options. Steamed buns and a variety of bubble teas are also on offer.

The new cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Christina K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, 'We shared the dry mix pho with chicken and all toppings, pho with brisket, pork steamed bun and taro milk tea on ice with boba. Everything was delicious, but the brisket was probably my favorite.'

Yelper Kimi S. added, “I came for the pho and I was not disappointed. The brisket was meaty and tender and the broth well rounded and flavorful. The giant beef summer roll was also equally delicious. It was stuffed with noodles, herbs and crunchy pieces. The best part was the tender flavorful meat.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hot Pho You is open from 11:30 a.m.–9:45 p.m. daily.

