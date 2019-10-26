Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Washington? From a ramen spot to a Halloween-themed restaurant, read on to see the newest hot spots to land near you.

Hatoba

Stop by 300 Tingey St. SE, Suite 170, in Navy Yard and you'll find Hatoba, a new spot to score ramen and more. It has four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Spicy red miso and garlic shoyou are among the signature ramens. Add-ons include onsen egg, roast pork and bamboo. Sake, Asian beers and cocktails are also on offer.

Chasqa

Now open at 2332 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Glover Park is Chasqa, which features fine Indian cuisine. So far, it has five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.

Signature tandoori dishes include lamb shish kebab and chicken tikka. Other options include a variety of curries, paneer masala with tomatoes, onions and peppers, chicken or lamb vindaloo and fish masala.

Beetle House

A new addition to Capitol Hill, Beetle House is a Halloween-themed New American restaurant and bar that's located at 816 H St. NE. It has earned four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews so far.

Beetle House 'is a year-round celebration of Halloween with an artistic and thematic atmosphere inspired by horror culture' and filmmakers Tim Burton, Alfred Hitchcock and others, according to the restaurant's website. Themed dishes, such as Ichabod Clams and Sweeney Beef, are featured on the menu.

Residents

Finally, stop by 1306 18th St. NW in Dupont Circle and you'll find Residents, a cafe and bar. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

The all-day spot features an espresso martini, avocado cicchetti, charred octopus and pasta pomodoro. Breakfast items include coffees, teas, croissants, breakfast sandwiches and salmon tartine.

