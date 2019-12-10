Looking to find out about the freshest new spots in Dupont Circle? From a Lebanese spot to a Persian restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open in this part of Washington.

Muncheez

1317 Connecticut Ave. NW, Dupont Circle

Muncheez is a Lebanese spot.

Muncheez specializes in Mediterranean dishes, with menu items ranging from falafel or chicken shawarma pitas to bowls with hummus and lentils.

Muncheez currently holds four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Mel A., who reviewed Muncheez on September 14, wrote, 'I ordered a cauliflower bowl and my husband ordered a shawarma. Both were great.'

Muncheez is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–3:30 a.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m.–4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Public Bar Live

1214 18th St. NW

Public Bar Live is a sports bar and music venue.

This new business specializes in 'a live sports viewing experience,' according to the website. The menu now features nachos, fries and chicken strips.

With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Public Bar Live is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Yelper Albert T., who reviewed Public Bar Live on October 2, wrote, 'This place is huge and there are games playing on screens on all three levels!'

Public Bar Live is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday, 3 p.m.–3 a.m. on Friday, noon–3 a.m. on Saturday and noon–midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Vintage 78

2100 P St. NW

Vintage 78 is a Persian/Iranian and New American spot.

Vintage 78 has a wide selection of Middle Eastern and New American dishes. Menu items include braised veal short rib, pistachio soup and grilled lamb steak.

Yelp users are still warming up to Vintage 78, which currently holds four stars out of 20 reviews on the site.

Yelper Sara S., who reviewed Vintage 78 on October 1, wrote, 'This is my new favorite restaurant in DC. I had gheimeh and loved it!'

Yelper Alisa M. wrote, 'Such excellent hospitality! We couldn't have chosen a better place to celebrate my parents' birthdays!'

