Ready to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Washington? From a modern Persian restaurant to a new location for Tiffany's, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open their doors recently.

Vintage 78

New to 2100 P St. NW in Dupont Circle is Vintage 78, a Persian/Iranian restaurant. With 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is still finding its footing.

The spot serves Persian green bean rice, roasted chicken with a sour cherry basmati rice blend and a slow-braised stew, among other options.

Bishops Cuts/Color

Wander over to 1100 Second Place SE, Suite 100, and you'll find the latest hair salon to arrive in the neighborhood. Bishops Cuts/Color has added a new location in Navy Yard.

Men's and women's haircuts, hair color and blending are among the salon's services. It also offers beard trimming and shaves.

Tiffany & Co

On the hunt for a new jewelry store? Tiffany & Co has opened its latest outpost downtown at 960 New York Ave. NW in CityCenterDC.

The classic jewelry brand features diamond rings, necklaces and bracelets, as well as other gems in jewelry and accessories. It also sells wedding and gift items.

