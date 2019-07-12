WASHINGTON — Wondering what buildings are coming down or going up in Washington? Local building permit data can shine a light on what's under construction near you.

In the past week, the city issued 272 building permits, according to data from BuildZoom, a platform that helps homeowners and businesses with new construction and remodels.

One of those permits was for new construction and the remainder were for repairs and renovations.

Read on for a selection of the most noteworthy new permits.

Residential Permits

New Construction

Contractor 3500 East Cap LLC was issued a permit for construction of a residential structure at 3534 E. Capitol St. NE.

The work is described as: 'Construction of a four-story, multi-family building with one-level of subsurface parking. The work within public space includes installation of new sidewalk and tree plantings along the frontage of the new construction, new ADA ramps, new crosswalk markings at each new ramp.'

Demolitions, Renovations and Repairs

Contractor Leo Vondas was issued a permit for repair/renovation of a structure at 1648 Park Road NW .

The work is described as: 'New concrete leadwalk from existing front porch stair to existing sidewalk; new metal fence and gate.'

The permit defines the work as: 'New concrete driveway entrance, colored concrete paver sidewalk, granite curb and brick gutter, asphalt pavement surfacing from the face of curb to center on street fronting the new development.'

The permit defines the work as: 'Install new 15-inch storm connection, two new clean-out manholes, and install new 18-inch storm main to an existing manhole.'

The work is described as: 'Building four new street tree boxes on M and Third streets; replace street trees; install one planter space behind the sidewalk on Third St.; upgrade five public street light fixtures.'

The work is described as: 'New utility installation, including the abandonment of an existing storm lateral and the installation of pre-cast vault and three-inch domestic meter.'

