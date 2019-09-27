Looking to try the best bookstores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bookstores in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Sankofa

Topping the list is Sankofa. Located at 2714 Georgia Ave. NW in Columbia Heights, it is the highest-rated affordable bookstore in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp.

The shop sells books and videos, and also has a cafe. It also has podcasts, author events and readings.

2. Potter's House

Next up is Adams Morgan's Potter's House, situated at 1658 Columbia Road NW. With four stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

The website describes the shop as a radical bookstore. It also offers a cafe and community space. Events include yoga, author talks and live music.

3. Walls of Books

Walls of Books, located at 3325 Georgia Ave. NW in Park View, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable bookstore five stars out of 14 reviews.

The store buys and trades books and buys college textbooks. It also has story time for kids, toys, author readings and live music.

4. The Lantern

The Lantern is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3241 P St. NW in Georgetown to see for yourself.

The bookshop specializes in used and rare books. All profits support Bryn Mawr College students' summer internships. The shop also sells LPs, CDs, DVDs, books on tape and framed and unframed prints.

