Washington-based security company Base Operations has secured $1 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city’s recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Oct. 28 and led by Glasswing Ventures.

According to its Crunchbase profile, 'Base Operations is a platform that helps people navigate emerging market cities with high crime rates and limited access to security data. Base Enterprise is an AI-powered SaaS platform that helps companies manage the risk inherent in having employees travel internationally for work.'

The 2-year-old startup also raised a $1 million seed round in 2018.

The round brings total funding raised by Washington companies in privacy and security over the past month to $62 million. The local privacy and security industry has seen seven funding rounds over the past year, securing a total of $72 million in venture funding.

In other local funding news, real estate company TransitScreen announced a $500,000 debt financing funding round on Oct. 29, financed by TIMIA Capital.

According to Crunchbase, 'TransitScreen is software-as-a-service (SaaS) that powers live information screens in buildings. The product is live in 40 cities in five countries. New data product MobilityScore powers real estate and travel websites and apps, using a patent-pending algorithm.'

Founded in 2014, the company has raised five previous rounds, including a $3 million debt financing round earlier this year.

