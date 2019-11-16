In search of a new favorite performing arts spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top performing arts spots around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for performing arts.

1. The Kennedy Center

First up is The Kennedy Center. Located at 2700 F St. NW, it is the highest-rated performing arts center in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 550 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ford's Theatre 

Next up is Ford's Theatre, situated at 511 10th St. NW in downtown. With 4.5 stars out of 436 reviews on Yelp, the landmark has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Woolly Mammoth

And Woolly Mammoth is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 641 D St. NW in downtown to see for yourself.

4. Warner Theatre

Also downtown, check out the Warner Theatre, which has earned 3.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp. You can find the venue at 513 13th St. NW.

