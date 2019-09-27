According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Ledroit Park are hovering around $1,750, compared to a $2,062 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Ledroit Park rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

2833 Georgia Ave. NW

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 2833 Georgia Ave. NW, is listed for $2,300/month for its 783 square feet.

You'll find hardwood flooring and central heating in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

52 Quincy Place NW

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 52 Quincy Place NW, which is going for $2,700/month.

In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, central heating and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

461 Florida Ave. NW

Then there's this apartment with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 461 Florida Ave. NW, listed at $2,775/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building features assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

167 V St.

Check out this 1,620-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom rental at 167 V St., listed at $2,800/month.

Building amenities include additional storage space and secured entry. The residence also has a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pets are not welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

2026 Fourth St. NW

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, situated at 2026 Fourth St. NW, is listed for $3,495/month for its 1,030 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find quartz countertops, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers outdoor space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.