Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,929.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $3,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

200 K St. NE

First, listed at $3,002/month, this 895-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 200 K St. NE.

Expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

1339 E St. SE

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 1339 E St. SE. It's listed for $3,019/month for its 828 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking. You can also expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

1165 Abbey Place NE

Here's a 1,300-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 1165 Abbey Place NE that's going for $3,050/month.

Look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and stainless steel appliances in the residence. The building offers assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

360 H St. NE

Located at 360 H St. NE, here's a 1,072-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $3,095/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

609 Elliott St. NE

Finally, listed at $3,100/month, this 2,346-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 609 Elliott St. NE.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The residence also comes with in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The listing specifies a $50 application fee and a $150 administrative fee.

