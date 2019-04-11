Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Washington if you don't want to spend more than $3,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

770 Fifth St. NW (Penn Quarter)

Listed at $3,310/month, this 1,163-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 770 Fifth St. NW.

In the unit, you can anticipate granite countertops. The building has a gym, secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

1212 Fourth St. SE (Navy Yard)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment situated at 1212 Fourth St. SE. It's listed for $3,317/month for its 976 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

900 Seventh St. SW (Southwest Waterfront)

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 900 Seventh St. SW. It's listed for $3,325/month.

The building has a gym and garage parking. The apartment also has in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2201 N St. NW (Dupont Circle)

Located at 2201 N St. NW, here's an 803-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,335/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a resident lounge and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

1921 Kalorama Road NW (Adams Morgan)

Listed at $3,342/month, this 947-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1921 Kalorama Road NW.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator. The apartment has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

